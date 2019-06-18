Amarnath Shrine Board sets up control room, helpline for Yatris

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the Control Room set up in the office of additional chief executive officer of the Shrine Board which will serve as a helpline for Yatris undertaking the forthcoming pilgrimage.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, UmangNarula, informed that the Helpline will function from 9.30 am to 6 pm on all working days from 12 June 2018 to 28 June 2019. It shall function round the clock from 29 June 2019 onwards on all days till the conclusion of the Yatra.

Narula stated that any person seeking information or assistance in regard to the forthcoming Yatra, can call on 14464, a short code telephone number introduced this year; or 0194-2313146 or e-mail at sasbjk2001@gmail.com to enquire about any matter relating to the Yatra arrangements in addition to the general facilities available on the official website of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

Narula further briefed the Governor that the Shrine Board has procured Group Accidental Insurance Policy with a cover of Rs 3 lakh for three lakh Yatris, 33000 Service Providers including Ponywallas, Pithoos, Dandiwallas, Tentwallas, LangarSevadars and with a cover of Rs 30,000 for Rs 11,500 Ponies. Only registered Yatris / Ponies shall be covered under this policy.

He further informed that health care facilities with necessary equipment are being set up at an average distance of 2 Km on both the yatra routes.

Cautioning the intending Yatris against undertaking this arduous Yatra without securing a Yatra Permit, CEO stressed that, for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those Yatris who are in possession of a Yatra Permit which is valid for a specific date and route will be allowed to proceed beyond the Base Camps, and Access Control Gates at Domel and Chandanwari.

The CEO appealed all intending Yatris to early complete the necessary formalities for advance registration and timely obtain a Yatra Permit in their own interest, so that they do not face any inconvenience on the date of their Yatra. Keeping in view the tough walk on the tracks, children below 13 years and elderly persons above 75 years and pregnant lady with six weeks pregnancy shall not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage. Governor directed Addl. CEO to ensure that all enquiries or complaints from the pilgrims are dealt with and answered preferably on the same day, without any exception.