Amarnath Yatra | 16,745 pilgrims pay obeisance

On the 5th day of the ongoing Amarnathi Yatra, 16,745 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date, 67,228 Yatris had the darshan of the Shivling at the holy cave, an official spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a critically ill Yatri was evacuated by helicopter today from Panjtarni and brought to SKIMS Srinagar on the direction of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

A pilgrim Vishal Mittal, from Uttar Pradesh, fell critically ill and was advised by doctors to be immediately shifted to SKIMS, Srinagar for further medical assistance. The ill yatri was brought to SKIMS helipad where a team of doctors received the patient for further specialised treatment.