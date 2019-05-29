Amarnath Yatra 2019: Governor launches online registration for Yatris on pilot basis

Jammu and Kashmir governor and chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Satya Paul Malik on Wednesday launched online registration facility for the Yatris on pilot basis at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula said that the pilot project was launched on the directions of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at its 36th Board Meeting held on 7th March 2019.

He said that the facility will be available to 500 intending pilgrims per day from both routes that is 250 from Pahalgam route and 250 from the Baltal route.

“For availing the online registration facility intending pilgrim will have to upload Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by the doctor/hospitals nominated by the State/UT governments along with fee of Rs. 200 per person,” Principal Secretary in a press statement said.

Narula said that the computer generated Yatra Slips (in triplicate) with QR Code and Bar Code, along with CHC in original will have to be presented at Access Control Gates at Domel/Chandanwari, without which no one will be allowed to proceed further.

The Shrine Board has introduced the QR Coding/ Bar Coding of Yatra Permit Forms (YPFs). The QR Code in linked with Yatri’s database including mobile number. The YPF with QR Code will be scanned at both Access Control Gates Domel and Chandanwari and intermediate Camps.

“This will help in enumeration of Yatris and their tracking on real time basis. For detailed procedure of online registration, a link has been given on the SASB website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com, by NIC,” Narula said.

He said that the facility has been developed with NIC’s support under the supervision of Abhay Kumar, SIO, NIC.

The Amarnath Yatra 2019 would commence from July 1, 2019.