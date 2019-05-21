Amarnath Yatra 2019: Governor reviews security arrangements at high level meeting

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, chaired a high level meeting at Raj Bhavan here today to review important security related matters with regard to the Shri Amarnathji Yatra which is scheduled to commence on 1st July 2019, from both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor (K) to Governor, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, GOC XV Corps, GOC Victor Force, CEO of Shrine Board; Home Secretary; Heads of Central & State Intelligence Agencies; and senior most officers of Central Armed Police Forces, J&K Police & Air Force.

Governor stressed the need for all concerned agencies to maintain a close watch and effective coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra, said an official spokesman.

He said detailed presentations were made by the Security Agencies regarding the obtaining and emerging security environment in the State, keeping in view the envisaged objectives of adversary external agencies.

The meeting held extensive discussions with regard to preparedness for meeting any unforeseen situation arising in the Yatra area; deployment of ROP for safe movement of Yatris; Corridor security & Area domination especially beyond ROP hours; functioning of the Joint Control Rooms at every Yatra Camp; and linking up Joint Control Rooms with the MET Department and the District Disaster Management Units.

The meeting also discussed deployment of Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the State Police along with Rescue Teams of various Security Forces at identified locations on both the Yatra routes; deployment of well-equipped Fire Fighting teams at pre-determined points; installation of X-Ray Baggage Scanning units at appropriate locations; Access Control Arrangements at Neelgrath, Panjtarni and Pahalgam helipads; Bar code enumeration points; telecommunication facilities along the Yatra routes etc.

The meeting discussed the enforcement of an effective Access Control System at the Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps and at the Domel and Chandanwari Access Control Gates; effective traffic regulation from Lakhanpur Check Post onwards through augmentation of the existing strength of Traffic Police; Air Traffic Control arrangements for the heli-services from the Pahalgam and Baltal to Panjtarni; transit camps arrangements; installation of CCTVs at various Camps and at the Access Control Gates; etc.

Governor directed DGP and the Divisional Administration to ensure rapid and unhindered movement of validly registered Yatris right from the time they enter into the State and travel to the Holy Cave, and to ensure against their facing any avoidable inconvenience, said the spokesman.

He emphasized that all agencies undertake a thorough review of all required arrangements for promptly dealing with any arising disaster situation and, for this purpose, evolve clear Standard Operating Procedures which would be strictly followed by all the stakeholders, including the District Administration and Security Forces.

Governor also stressed that all security agencies should rectify the deficiencies, if any, observed during previous Yatras and provide fool proof security cover to yatris during their forward & return journey.

Governor directed Director General of Police; Divisional Commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir Divisions; Inspector General of Police of Jammu & Kashmir Divisions to ensure wide publicity of the Advisories relating to safety & security of Yatris, including the cut-off timings through print and electronic media & particularly display these at Railway Station Jammu; Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu; Lakhanpur Checkpost; the On- spot Registration Counters at Jammu & Srinagar and at Base Camps of Baltal, Nunwan and Panjtarni through Public Address System by the Information Department of respective District Administration.