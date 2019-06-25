Amarnath Yatra 2019 | NDMA reviews mock drill for upcoming pilgrimage

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consultant Retd. Brig. Kuldeep Singh Tuesday reviewed mock exercise for upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2019.

DC Anantnag Khalid Jahangir, SSP Anantnag and other senior officers of CRPF & SDRF were also present on the occasion, according to an official spokesperson.

The consultant on the occasion through a presentation briefed about the objectives and scope of Table top and Mock exercise. He also highlighted the challenges during the Yatra and the ways to deal with exigencies.

It was also given out that Mock exercise shall be conducted at Base Camp Nunwan on 26th & 27th of June 2019 to access the preparedness and response mechanism of all stakeholders involved in the management of upcoming SANJY -2019.

The consultant NDMA stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among the various participating agencies including NDMA, SDRF, JK Police & other agencies. He urged upon all the officers to identify the gaps, prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas & remedial measures to be taken in case of any eventuality.

The DC Anantnag who is also District Yatra Officer from Pahalgam apprised about the preparedness put in place to tackle with natural/ manmade disasters for which Disaster Management Centres from Jawahir Tunnel to Chandanwari have been identified.