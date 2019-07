Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

5000 yatris on Tuesday left Baltal and Nunwan base camps for the Amarnath cave shrine as yatra continued on the second day, officials said.

“As many as 5000 pilgrims left from Baltal base camp towards Amarnath cave shrine for darshan of ice lingam. The yatra is going-on smoothly,” an official at Baltal base camp told Greater Kashmir.

The annual Amarnath yatra commenced on Monday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes amid tight security arrangements.