Amarnath Yatra: Advisor Khan finalizes arrangements

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday took a detailed feedback from all the executing agencies about finalized arrangements made for the conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Top officials from civil administration, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, J&K police, CRPF and attended the meeting.

The Advisor took brief of the preparations made by all the line departments for smooth conduct of the Yatra. He asked the Divisional Commissioners to physically verify that the facilities created at each location were appropriate and sufficient for both the devotees and facilitators.

He asked the civil administration about the arrangements made by them at each of the camp location and enroute up to the cave. He enquired from them about the track condition, relaying of bridges wherever required, installation of mesh wire and railings at the identified spots. The Advisor further asked them to see the installation of lights, water tanks, toilets, generators and other facilities at each camp location before the commencement of Yatra.

The administrations ensured the Advisor that full proof arrangements have been created everywhere. They informed the Advisor that power supply, water, health facilities, installation of toilets/baths, telephone, ration, firefighting equipment and other facilities have been made available at each spot.

The Advisor asked the security agencies to inoculate themselves about the security related arrangements to be made at their end. He asked them to extend helping hand to the Yatris especially in higher reaches as the forces are well trained for it.