Amarnath Yatra: Advisor Khan reviews arrangements

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan reviewed arrangements for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2020, commencing from next month, at a high level meeting of officers here on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole and officials from different departments participated in the meeting.

The Advisor asked each of the line department to make fool proof arrangements for smooth conduct of the Yatra. He asked the Divisional Commissioners to physically take stock of all the arrangements much before the commencement of Yatra.

He advised them to complete all arrangements like clearing of track, installation of lights, water tanks, toilets, generators and road signage’s before the scheduled date.

Khan also enjoined upon the officers that medical teams, fire tenders, temporary ration depots and service providers like tents, beddings, ponies and Palkiwalas should be deployed days before the initiation of the yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave a detailed brief of the arrangements made at the Amarnath cave and enroute for the Yatra.

He informed the meeting that most of the arrangements have already been made and the Deputy Commissioners were now giving finishing touches to the arrangements as per the standard practices.

The Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting that all the camp locations and facilities required have already been finalized and worked upon.

Later the Advisor held a meeting with the security agencies to review security related arrangements to be made at their end. He asked them to extend helping hand to the Yatris especially in higher reaches as the forces have required set of skills and training for doing the same.