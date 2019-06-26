Amarnath Yatra security reviewed ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

Also Read | Auto Draft

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, visited security deployment along the two Amarnath Yatra routes.

The official visited the units deployed and reviewed the security arrangements in Baltal and Pahalgam, a defence statement said.

“He was briefed by commanders on ground of sound coordination and synergy between all agencies of the government and measures being taken to ensure safety and security of pilgrims,” the statement added.

Shah will begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday by paying obeisance at the Amarnath Cave Shrine late afternoon.