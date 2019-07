Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

An Amarnathyatri died of a cardiac arrest at Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

“Sundri Devi, 62, wife of Ram Narayan Chohan of Dola-Ajmer in Rajasthan, died after she felt chest pain and collapsed at Gate number 2, Tent number 5 of the base camp,” officials said. She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.