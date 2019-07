Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

An Amarnath pilgrim died on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, an official said.

He identified the deceased yatri as Krishen son of Assaram a resident of Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.

“Krishen (65) died of a massive heart attack in Sheshnag, Pahalgam while on way to Amarnath cave,” the official said.

He said that rushed to a nearby medical centre where he was declared dead on arrival.