Amending SRO 202 step in right direction: Thakur

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Centre and Lt Governor GC Murmu for amending SRO 202.

In a statement the party spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the party believes in welfare of youth.

“The central government has been doing its best to provide employment to unemployed youth of J&K. This SRO was totally against youth. The anti-youth and anti-people decisions forced us to break away from the coalition government,” he said.

Terming the decision as “historic”, he appealed the LG to fill10,000 vacancies on fast track basis.