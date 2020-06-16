Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 2:27 AM

Amending SRO 202 step in right direction: Thakur

File pic

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Centre and Lt Governor GC Murmu for amending SRO 202.

In a statement the party spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the party believes in welfare of youth.

“The central government has been doing its best to provide employment to unemployed youth of J&K. This SRO was totally against youth. The anti-youth and anti-people decisions forced us to break away from the coalition government,” he said.

Terming the decision as “historic”, he appealed the LG to fill10,000 vacancies on fast track basis.

