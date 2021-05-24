Kashmir, Latest News
Amid closure of schools due to COVID-19, J&K govt mulls regular tele-classes for classes 9-12

Schools in J&K have remained largely closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year.
Representational Photo

Amid the continuous closure of schools due to spike in COVID-19 cases, the J&K government is mulling to start regular tele—classes for classes 9-12 of all major subjects to compensate the academic loss.

Quoting Administrative Secretary J&K School Education Department, B K Singh, news agency KNO reported that the department is currently drafting a proposal in this regard and will soon submit it to the government for approval.

“We are drafting a proposal to start regular tele—Classes for a whole day for the students of 9-12 classes to compensate the academic losses,” Singh said.

Schools in J&K have remained largely closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year.

