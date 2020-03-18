Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 18, 2020, 6:16 PM

Amid coronavirus scare, J&K Govt suspends inter-state bus service

In an order, Transport Commissioner, J&K, Pradeep Kumar, said: “In order to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday suspended the inter-state bus service as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

In an order, Transport Commissioner, J&K, Pradeep Kumar, said: “In order to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that no interstate bus service shall ply on interstate routes with immediate effect till further orders.”

Kumar, as per the order, said that the buses belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory which are presently outside J&K shall not carry any passengers from outside Jammu Kashmir while returning.

Three persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu region.

