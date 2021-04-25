Amid COVID surge, J&K govt sanctions special TA to move employees

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced a special allowance for Darbar Move allowance of Rs 25,000 per employee irrespective of whether they move to Srinagar or work from Jammu in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

“Approved Special Move TA @ Rs 25,000 per employee to be paid to all move employees, irrespective of whether they move to Srinagar or work from Jammu. This is a special dispensation in view of the COVID-19 situation,” Office of LG, Manoj Sinha tweeted this morning.