Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:13 PM

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt sanctions special TA to move employees

Office of LG Manoj Sinha tweeted that the move employees will get the special TA irrespective of their travel to Srinagar in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:13 PM
Trending News
Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

File/ GK [Image for representational purpose only]

Seven more die after contracting COVID-19 in Srinagar; J&K toll 2,133

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced a special allowance for Darbar Move allowance of Rs 25,000 per employee irrespective of whether they move to Srinagar or work from Jammu in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

“Approved Special Move TA @ Rs 25,000 per employee to be paid to all move employees, irrespective of whether they move to Srinagar or work from Jammu. This is a special dispensation in view of the COVID-19 situation,” Office of LG, Manoj Sinha tweeted this morning.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News