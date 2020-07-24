Amid Covid19, students demand FMGE exam centre in Kashmir

Students from Kashmir are demanding an examination centre in Kashmir to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Despite the pandemic, no centre has been allotted to Kashmir leaving the students and their families with no option, than to appeal the J&K government to take up the matter with concerned authorities and get the examination centre allotted in Srinagar on humanitarian grounds.

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a licensing examination to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and would be held on August 31. An Indian citizen or OCI who has completed his/her primary medical qualification from an institution outside India, but wishes to practice in India, needs to clear this examination to register with the Medical Council of India (MCI)/State Medical Council (SMC).

“An examination centre for the exam has been set up in Jammu. But it immediately got booked due to rush from Jammu aspirants. Due to this, scores of students from Kashmir have been allotted examination centres in New Delhi, Chandigarh and other states,” the students said. The students and their parents are concerned to travel to Delhi and other places outside keeping the spread of COVID-19 in mind.

The students and their parents have requested the authorities to set up an examination centre in Valley as it will resolve all the problems.

They have warned that large number of the students may miss the examination if the centre is not set up in Valley.

They urged the authorities that even if the examination centre is not set up in Kashmir then the capacity of examination centre in Jammu should be increased and all those students, who have been allotted examination centre in Delhi and outside be allotted examination centre in Jammu only on humanitarian grounds.