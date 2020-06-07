Amid Indo-China standoff, Ladakh MP visits LAC villages

Member Parliament, Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal conduct a tour of border areas of the region and assured safety and development of people living along Pangong Lake near Line of Actual Control (LAC) where tense situation continues since India-China standoff begun.

A statement said during his 3-day tour the BJP MP visited Thakung and Chartse Posts and examined actual position of present situations at Finger 4 and other posts.

He also visited the last villages of the area including Phobrang, Yurgo, Lukung, Spangmik, Maan-Merak, Khagtad, Chushul and Shayok at Galwan Valley side and interacted with the civilians and listened to the public grievances especially about the ongoing situation, said the statement.

“Since the ongoing situation started on May 5, this has been the second tour of the MP along the forward border posts. Earlier he visited Chumur, Hanley, Koyul, Demjok, Fukchey, Dungti and Tsaga from May 18 onward,” said the statement.

During the visit, the MP said: We, especially the border resident of Ladakh live with peace and harmony which is very essential for overall development of this region as well as our nation. We don’t want any confrontation with our neighbouring countries and we strongly believe in peace, progress and prosperity.”

Chairing public meetings, the MP listed the demands made by people including tele-connectivity, education and health services and overall development of the region.

“As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China, the two countries have agreed for an early resolution of the border issue which will defiantly contribute to betterment of the relationship. We are actively expecting for a very positive atmosphere based on the dialogue at military and diplomatic levels,” he said.