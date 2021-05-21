Amid lockdown, Education Department introduces Toddler Development Course for children

The School Education Department has introduced a Toddler Development Course (TDC) level-I for the kindergarten students of government schools for their holistic development amid the closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Baramulla district has taken as lead in the initiative and introduced a TDC level-I at the kindergarten level which would be followed by the sequential levels during the course to ensure continuity in learning trajectory.

“The course has been designed by the District Resource Group (DRG) taking into account the demand for introducing the assignment cum tutorial for the toddlers below the age group of 3-6 years for their holistic development,” reads an order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla.

The order states that the course has been designed in light with the pre-school curriculum of NCERT keeping in view the need to set the foundation for children’s cognitive and physical development considered of paramount importance from birth to compulsory school age.

The School Education Department has shifted its focus on providing quality education to children of tender age group.

Besides framing special assignments and tutorials for toddlers, the government has started an exhaustive exercise for face-lifting of existing government schools by upgrading the infrastructural facilities for kindergarten sections.

The renovation of existing blocks of schools has been started to have 2000 state-of-art schools for kindergarten children with modern facilities.

In Baramulla district, the Education department has got financial support of Rs 34 crores for the face-lifting of existing 20 government schools to establish a kindergarten section in the institutions.

The kindergarten session of the newly enrolled students in schools has come to a standstill following the closure of educational institutions in view COVID-19.

“During the recent enrollment drives, the Baramulla district received 18,000 new admissions for KG and their retention in our government schools is of paramount importance,” the order reads.

It states that developing an increased focus on foundation courses with robust strategy of assessment was vital to track, individualise and ensure each student’s learning amid the present circumstances.

“All the ZEOs are instructed to ensure that the hard copies of these assignments reach every child enrolled in KG by May 31. No left out certificate to this effect be furnished to this office,” the order reads.