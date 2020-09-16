Amid surge in COVID19 cases, MC Ganderbal intensifies fumigation process

Amid spike in COVID19 cases in Ganderbal district over last two weeks, the Municipal Council Ganderbal (MCG) in its efforts to contain the spread of the infection have intensified fumigation drive in several areas of the district.

Official said that the sanitization teams of the municipal Council Ganderbal have been on toes and working round the clock to ensure the fumigation of the places where the positive cases of COVID-19 are reported. They said that the teams have been working across the district beyond the jurisdiction of the municipal Council Ganderbal.

Chairman Municipal Council, Ganderbal, Altaf Ahmed Lone, said that in the initial stages of the coronavirus the sanitization was mostly carried out in areas within municipal limits in Ganderbal, however after the spike and spread of coronavirus in other areas, the fumigation drives have been carried across the district.

” We have so far carried 9347 fumigation drives across Ganderbal district, adding that seven teams comprising of at least 35 workers are engaged in the fumigation drives” Lone told Greater Kashmir.

He said that besides the fumigation teams, around three decontamination tunnels are installed in the district, adding that one mist blower has been also pressed into service for sterilization.