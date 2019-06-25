Kashmir
UPDATED: June 25, 2019, 9:51 AM

Amit Shah on two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit from June 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning June 26, the sources said.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit the Valley for a day on June 30.

“The visit has been advanced due to the home minister’s busy schedule connected with the Union Budget. The Home Minister will chair a high level security meeting in Srinagar during his visit. He will also address BJP workers and Panchayat members separately during this visit.

“He will also meet the state governor, Satya Pal Malik and discuss the prevailing security scenario in the state with the governor.

“Amit Shah will pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnathji Shrine during h is visit. This will be his first visit to J&K after he took over as the home minister of the country”, sources said.

Shah is not visiting the Jammu or the Ladakh divisions of the state during tomorrow’s visit.

