Amit Shah's first bill today in LS on Jammu and Kashmir reservation

A bill proposing to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to people living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu is listed to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It is the first bill to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will also give a statement mentioning reasons for the immediate legislation by promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also introduce a bill to amend Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016 and to further amend the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

The bill makes provision for allowing voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts and getting mobile phone connection.

Prasad will also make a statement giving reasons for promulgation of the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.