Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 11:51 PM

Ammunition recovered from Sopore shop: Police

Representational Photo
Arms and ammunition were recovered from a shop in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Sunday.

A Police official said that the forces in a joint operation recovered arms and ammunition from a shop Sopore town.

He said that the forces carried a raid based on the disclosures made by an Over Ground Worker of the militants, who was recently arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The Police official said that during questioning, he revealed some vital clues and subsequently the forces raided the shop in Sangrama area of Sopore and recovered a pistol, 20 rounds and five grenades.

