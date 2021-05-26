Ammunition recovered in Naranag forest area in central Kashmir's Kangan

Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered cache of ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Naranag forest area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the search operation was launched by 34 Assam Rifles and Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles following specific inputs.

During searches, the forces recovered two magazines of AK-47 rifle, a live grenade and 30 rounds of AK-47, the sources said.

They said that police have registered an FIR number 46 /2021 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act 3/4 Explosive Act at Police Station Kangan and further investigation has been set into motion in the case.