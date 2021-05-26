Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 11:16 AM

Ammunition recovered in Naranag forest area in central Kashmir's Kangan

The search operation was launched by 34 Assam Rifles and Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles following specific inputs.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 11:16 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered cache of ammunition during a cordon and search operation in Naranag forest area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the search operation was launched by 34 Assam Rifles and Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles following specific inputs.

Trending News
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

Representational Photo

Seven JeM associates arrested, six youth prevented from joining militancy in south Kashmir's Awantipora: police

Image for representational purpose only [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

People given 1st Covaxin dose outside J&K to register with respective health officials within three days for 2nd jab

During searches, the forces recovered two magazines of AK-47 rifle, a live grenade and 30 rounds of AK-47, the sources said.

They said that police have registered an FIR number 46 /2021 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act 3/4 Explosive Act at Police Station Kangan and further investigation has been set into motion in the case.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News