Anantnag admin orders implementing brick sale rates

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Piyush Singla Wednesday ordered constitution of a committee of officers to ensure implementation of brick sale rates fixed and notified vide Order No 325 of 2020 dated 7 September 2020.

As per the order issued, a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and consisting of AD, FCS&CA, District Mineral Officer, Sales Tax Officer and the SHO concerned would ensure the compliance to the fixed brick sale rates.

The order reads that the team would raid the brick kilns to ensure adherence of fixed brick rates.

The team has also been empowered to impose fine where violation of brick sale rates was confirmed and seal the unauthorised and unregistered brick kilns as per the provisions of Brick Kilns Regulation Act.