Anantnag attack carried out at behest of Pakistan: Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday claimed that the Fidayeen attack on a CRPF party in southern Anantnag district yesterday that left five troopers dead was carried out at the behest of Pakistan.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

“Yesterday’s militant attack was a fidayeen attack ordered by Pakistan,” Governor Malik said on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony of a private university at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. “Whenever there is peace is the valley Pakistan try to disrupt it by resorting to fidayeen attacks.”

“We had conducted elections in the state in a peaceful manner. This did not go well with the militant handlers based in Pakistan. Whenever there is peace in the Valley Pakistan tries to disrupt it,” Malik said.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

He said that it is only with the approval of Pakistan that militants carry out fidayeen attacks in the valley.

When asked about that the attack was carried out on the road on which Amarnath yatris are also supposed to travel, the Governor said that the security forces would not allow any militant group to get near the yatris.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

“It was not an attack on yatra as it is yet to commence. We have a full proof security plan for it and won’t allow them (militants) even to get close to the yatris,” the governor said.

On Wednesday evening, militants carried out a fidayeen attack in Anantnag district killing five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring several others including a police officer.