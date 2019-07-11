Anantnag attack: Three overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested

Kashmir
Three overground workers of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad group were arrested by police in South Kashmir Thursday in connection with the June 12 strike in which five CRPF personnel and station house officer Arshad Ahmed Khan were killed, officials said.

They said the trio have given details to police about the June 12 strike at busy KP road.

The five CRPF personnel were killed on the spot and Khan was injured. He succumbed to his injuries on June 16.

The trio, during their interrogation, told the police that a Pakistani militant was brought to the house of one of the accused by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.

The Pakistani militant was in Anantnag from June 8 before he carried out the strike on the paramilitary forces. He had also conducted a reconnaissance of potential targets around the area.

