Anantnag: Burglars break into shops, decamp with cash, accessories

Burglars broke into several shops at Khanbal-Pahalgam Road here and decamped with cash and accessories.

The shopkeepers said the burglars stuck during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. “This morning we found locks of our shops broken and cash missing,” said a shopkeeper.

He said the shops looted by the burglars included Dada Enterprises Computer-Hardware and Digital Shop; Kids-Wear; a cell phone shop and a fruit shop – all located near General Bus stand.

The owner of the mobile shop said the burglars have also stolen his laptop. The shopkeepers complained thieves were on the prowl in the area for the past many days.

A police official said they have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case.