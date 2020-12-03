Anantnag cab driver asked to vacate land acquired under Roshni Act

The government has asked a cab driver in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district to vacate the land in his possession under the Roshni Act on which he has constructed four shops and a kitchen.

The notice dated 18 November 2020 in this regard has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag.

Farooq Ahmad Jan of NazukMohala of Anantnag town was allotted two Marlas under the Roshni Act for which he had deposited Rs 95,000 in the year 2007.

“Since all the actions taken under Roshni Act have been annulled, so, vacating all the state land under the possession has become mandatory,” the notice issued in Urdu language reads.

It directs the person to vacate the land within one week or else action would be initiated against him as per the directions of the High Court.

Dejected by the notice, Jan said he was puzzled by the notice as he had acquired the land legally.

“I acquired the land legally following all procedures and after proper mutation. Thereafter, I constructed a kitchen and four shops. Now, all of a sudden, I am being asked to vacate the property,” he said.

Jan said the shops that he had rented out were his only source of livelihood.

“I haven’t been earning anything since August 2019 and now this rent is the only source of my income,” he said.

Jan said he had not done anything illegal and even deposited 60 percent of the rate fixed by the government for that piece of land.

“I am ready to vacate if I have illegally occupied even an inch of land,” he said and appealed the authorities to look into the matter.

The Jammu and Kashmir government in October this year declared the Roshni Act null and void. It also made public on its website the list of land beneficiaries under the scheme.

The list was published in accordance with the court order and the beneficiaries included former ministers, retired civil servants, politicians and businessmen.