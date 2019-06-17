Anantnag gunfight: Army major killed, another officer and two soldiers wounded

An army officer was killed while another officer and two other soldiers were injured in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

According to PTI news agency, an officer was killed and three other soldiers, including an officer, were wounded in the gunfight underway in Achabal area since today morning.

A Major-rank officer has been killed while another officer of the same rank and two soldiers have been injured, it quoted an official as having said. The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added.

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

An official said that gunfight broke out in Bidoora village soon after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came.