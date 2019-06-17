Kashmir
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 1:32 PM

Army officer among three soldiers injured in ongoing Anantnag gunfight

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan had said that the cordon was laid following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.
File Photo

Three soldiers including an army officer were injured in an ongoing gunfight with the militants in Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, reports said.

Army Major Rahul Verma along with two other soldiers sustained injuries during the fresh exchange of gunfire at Bidoora, Akingam, news agency GNS reported.

A police officer said that three soldiers including the officer suffered injuries during the fresh exchange of gunfire. He said the injured were immediately evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment.

Earlier, two bodies were spotted by the joint team of army’s 19 RR and SOG near the gunfight site at Bidoora, Akingam.

The officer said that two bodies were found by the joint team at the encounter site during search operation. He said that investigations are underway to ascertain the identities of the slain.

The officer said that the fresh gunfight started as the joint team was searching the area, resulting in injuries to the three soldiers.

Earlier, the encounter broke out after army’s 19 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search at Bidoora, Akingam.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan had said that the cordon was laid following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.

