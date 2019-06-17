Anantnag gunfight: Two bodies found, fresh exchange of fire reported

Security forces on Monday found two bodies near the encounter site even as fresh exchange of fire took place at Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Official sources told news agency GNS that two bodies were spotted by the joint team of army’s 19 RR and SOG near the encounter site at Bidoora, Aknigam.
A police officer said that two bodies were found by the joint team at the encounter site during search operation.
He said that investigations are underway to ascertain the identities of the slain.
The officer said that amid the search operation, the fresh gunfight resumed between joint team of forces and the militants.
Earlier, the encounter broke out after army’s 19 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search at Bidoora, Aknigam.
SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan had said that the cordon was laid following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.