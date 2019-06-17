Anantnag gunfight: Two bodies found, fresh exchange of fire reported

Security forces on Monday found two bodies near the encounter site even as fresh exchange of fire took place at Bidoora village in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Official sources told news agency GNS that two bodies were spotted by the joint team of army’s 19 RR and SOG near the encounter site at Bidoora, Aknigam.

A police officer said that two bodies were found by the joint team at the encounter site during search operation.

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

He said that investigations are underway to ascertain the identities of the slain.

The officer said that amid the search operation, the fresh gunfight resumed between joint team of forces and the militants.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

Earlier, the encounter broke out after army’s 19 RR and SOG launched a cordon-and-search at Bidoora, Aknigam.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan had said that the cordon was laid following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.