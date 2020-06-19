Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:43 AM

'Anantnag hospital unequipped to handle COVID19 cases'

UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:43 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Nazir Wani Dailgami on Friday demanded upgradation of healthcare infrastructure in Anantnag district hospital for tackling COVID19 cases.

In a statement, Dailgami, said a number of testing equipment in the hospital were lying defunct, resulting in huge risk to the life of patients particularly those who visit the hospital with COVID like symptoms.

“The healthcare institutions in Anantnag are unequipped to tackle the COVID cases. The authorities must realize the magnitude of the threat of the pandemic, and accordingly upgrade the infrastructure in the district hospital and maternity hospital Anantnag where most of the testing machines are defunct,” he said.

Similarly, he said, almost all main and link roads in the district were in dilapidated condition mostly because of the incessant rains.

“These roads need special attention so that the commuters feel a sigh of relief. Roads in entire Anantnag need to be repaired and black topped on priority,” Dailgami said.

He urged the administration to order immediate repair of breaches on the Bund of River Jhelum near Dak Bunglow Khannabal which are posing risk to a huge population living alongside the Bund.

