Anantnag Maternity Hospital records 40% fall in caesarean sections

Maternity and Child Care hospital (MCCH) here has recorded around 40 percent fall in admissions for caesarean sections this year, the official data has revealed.

While COVID19 scare is being attributed as one of the cause for the steep fall, the doctors however argue lack of facilities was forcing even poor patients to turn to private hospitals.

The data accessed by Greater Kashmir indicate minimal caesarean sections were conducted in the 120-bedded MCCH hospital this year compared to last year.

The sole maternity hospital caters to four districts of south Kashmir – Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian and districts in Pir Panjal region.

In April this year, as per the data, 215 cesarean sections were performed against 279 in April 2019.

Similarly in May, June, July, and August this year, 258, 322,304, and 277 sections were performed respectively. Last year, 469, 504, 481, and 497 sections were conducted respectively during the four months.

At the same time, the data show that a considerable number of pregnant women have turned up to OPDs for treatment and follow-ups.

The OPD numbers for April, May, June, July and August this year stood respectively at 3,350, 4,305, 5,430, 7,700 and 3,500.

Besides 2,370, 3,320, 4,040, 5,700 and 1,900 pregnant woman turned to the hospital for follow up for the five months respectively.

“Till last year, the hospital would conduct at least 20 LSCS, today the numbers are dismal,” said a doctor.

He said the numbers were falling despite a substantial number of patients turning to OPDs and returning for the follow-ups.

“Even poor patients who can’t afford treatment turn to private hospitals for LSCC. This should not happen at all,” he said. The doctor said the trend indicates there was no accountability from hospital administration.

Medical Superintendent (MS) MCCH, Dr Mir Ji Andrabi acknowledged there has been a drop in admissions in the hospital.

“There has been a fall in the number of LSCS but that has mostly been because of hospitals in the peripheries are now doing their job well. So we have no unnecessary referrals,” he said.

To a question why there has been no drop in number of patients turning in the OPD section, the MS evaded direct response. “We examine every patient who turns up in the OPDs and that includes patients from peripheral areas too,” the MS said.