Anantnag militant attack: No security lapse, says Governor's advisor

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Vijay Kumar on Thursday ruled out any security lapse in the killing of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a fidayeen attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday.

“The attack took place where civilians were moving. The attack was not at a place of isolation. It was not a security lapse. Still only within seven to ten minutes proper action was underway to tackle the militant attack,” Kumar told media men on the sidelines of wreath lying ceremony of slain CRPF personnel at Humhama in Budgam district.

He said that the attack was claimed by the Al Umar militant outfit but the government is not giving it a complete credibility and that it is investigating the attack further.

Kumar said that sufficient precautions will be taken for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

On Wednesday evening, militants carried out a fidayeen attack in Anantnag district killing five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injuring several others including a police officer.