Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 6, 2019, 12:33 PM

Anantnag resident among two army soldiers killed in Assam road accident

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 6, 2019, 12:33 PM

An Anantnag resident was among two army soldiers killed in a road accident in Assam on Tuesday.

Two Armymen were killed and three others injured when their vehicle overturned in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Trending News

ECI to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Funding Case: NIA takes custody of Masarat, Shah, Aasiya

Security agencies prepare list of top 10 militants

The incident took place at Nekerahola area in the morning when the Army personnel were going home on leave.

While rushing towards Rangapara railway station, the driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded off the road and turned over, police said.

The deceased were identified as Naik Dhyan Singh and Lance Naik Nasir Ahmed Bhatt.

Latest News

Delhi: Speeding car rams into crowd outside mosque on Eid, no casualties

Three injured as army fires at car after it jumps check-post in Pulwama

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn ruled out of WC

Rs 2700 fine money collected in Srinagar

Bhat, posted in JAKLI, was a resident of Larkipora.

The three injured have been taken to the Tezpur Army Base Hospital. (With PTI inputs)

Tagged in
Related News