Anantnag school closed for 2 days as student tests positive for COVID-19

A government-run school in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was closed for two days after a sample of one of its students returned positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

An official said that a 10th class student of Government Higher Secondary School Srigufwara tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that random sampling was being conducted in the institute after one of the students tested positive.

“So far all the samples have returned negative, but the testing will go on for two days,” he said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the authorities decided to shut the school for two days.

“The decision to open the school will be taken after all the students and staff are tested,” an official said.

Meanwhile, a teacher from Government Degree College (GDC) Pulwama also tested positive for COVID-19 today.

An official said that after developing symptoms, the teacher was already in quarantine.