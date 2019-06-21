Anantnag: Teen falls off motorcycle after security forces open fire in air, held

Security forces on Friday apprehended a motorcyclist who fell down from his bike after the former fired several shots in the air at KP road in Anantnag town of south Kashmir, reports said.

According to news agency GNS, a joint naka party of SOG and CRPF signalled a motorcyclist to stop near K.P Road Anantnag for checking.

However, the motorcyclist turned back following which the forces fired few aerial shots which created panic in the area.

“In the process, the pillion rider (aged about 17-year-old) fell off from it and was later apprehended by the joint team. The motorcyclist, however, managed to escape from the site,” GNS quoted reports.

Sources said that the boy has been taken to JIC Anantnag for questioning. Confirming it, a police officer said that investigations are underway to ascertain the details.

The incident occurred when the motorcyclist was coming from Mattan towards Anantnag town, the officer said.

Off late, there have been some instances when motorcyclists or vehicle drivers who ignore signal were fired upon by the forces and in one such incident three boys were injured on Eid day when security forces fired at them in Pulwama district.