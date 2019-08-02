Anantnag town without potable water for past five days, locals aghast

The Anantnag town is without supply for past five days leaving the locals fuming.

The Public Heath Engineering (PHE) department on Sunday made an announcement that because of the repair work to be carried at the filtration plant in Bumzoo, Mattan water supply in the town would remain affected for two days.

However, the tapes are still running dry five days later and the residents are craving for a single drop of water.

“The water we had stored in a reservoir lasted for only two days and since then we are devoid of it,” said Burhan Rafiqi, a resident of Bakshiabad locality of the old town.

He said, with no freshwater body around, they were suffering.

“We have no water even to use toilets, leave alone taking a bath or cleaning utensils,” said Rafiqi.

The residents of neighboring Kadipora echoed similar complaints. “The irony is that PHE department did not bother to supply water in tanks till they would have restored the supply,” said Farooq Ahmad.

Assistant Executive Engineer PHE, Anantnag, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat admitted that the water supply in the town is affected from past five days.

“The water supply was to be restored on Wednesday only but UEED damaged our water pipes near Sherbagh due to which the supply is still affected,” said Bhat.

He said that the pipes are being repaired and the supply would be restored by today evening only.