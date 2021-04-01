Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 11:01 PM

Anantnag woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws dies at SMHS hospital

The woman was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws a week ago in Mattan area of Anantnag district, following which she was admitted at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
Candle light vigil was held outside SMHS hospital to demand action against the guilty.

A mother of two children, who was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

The parents of the victim had told Greater Kashmir that the woman was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws after she had an argument with them.

However, the 32-year-old woman, who had sustained 95 per cent burn injuries, lost her battle with life at around 08:45 PM.

Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital, Dr. Nazir Choudhary confirmed the death of the woman to news agency KNO. A police officer said that a case under FIR number 15/2021 has been registered at Police Station and investigation has been taken up, adding that the culprits will be dealt with strictly and will ensure justice to the victim.

