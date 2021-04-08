Kashmir, Latest News
Anantnag woman injured in fire incident succumbs at Srinagar hospital

Raja Banoo, 54, of Mattan, had suffered over fifty percent burn injuries in the incident.
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 11:12 AM
A woman from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who had suffered burn injuries after a gas leakage a few days ago succumbed at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Thursday.

Raja Banoo, 54, wife of Abdul Qayoom of Mattan, had suffered over fifty percent burn injuries in the incident. 

She was first shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, he said. 

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that after undergoing treatment for few days at SMHS, Banoo succumbed to her injuries today. 

