Anantnag youth commits suicide: Police

An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by strangulating himself at his house in old town area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district on Wednesday, Police said. He was identified as Asim Irshad son of Mattan Chowk locality.

Police said that the youth ended his life by hanging himself at his home.

“The family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” Police said.

Police Station Sherbagh registered a case in this regard.