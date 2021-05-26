Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:00 AM

Anantnag youth commits suicide: Police

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:00 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

An 18-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by strangulating himself at his house in old town area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district on Wednesday, Police said. He was identified as Asim Irshad son of Mattan Chowk locality.

Police said that the youth ended his life by hanging himself at his home.

Trending News

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

Representational Photo

Seven JeM associates arrested, six youth prevented from joining militancy in south Kashmir's Awantipora: police

“The family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” Police said.

Police Station Sherbagh registered a case in this regard.

Related News