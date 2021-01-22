ANC seeks LG's intervention in resolving 'food crisis' in Srinagar

Awami National Conference (ANC) Vice President Muzzafar Shah Friday sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha to resolve “food crisis” in Srinagar.

A statement of ANC issued here quoted Shah as saying that the Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department should come clean and state the correct position in front of the people of Srinagar whether they were supposed to get 5 kg rice per person or 3.5 kg per person.

“Why are the residents of Srinagar city being informed publicly of the government’s decision to provide rice at 5 kg per person but the department has instructed its storekeepers and ST shop owners to provide only 3.5 kg rice per person against their ration card,” he said in the statement.

He appealed LG Sinha that he should intervene into this sensitive and serious issue confronting the people of Srinagar during the harsh winter conditions with 1.5 lakh people without Aadhaar card in Srinagar city alone that had been made a prerequisite for distribution of rice.