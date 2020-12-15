ANC writes to SEC

Awami National Conference (ANC) Tuesday registered a complaint with State Election Commissioner K K Sharma about “booth capturing” at a polling station in Bandipore A constituency during the District Development Council (DDC) polls and sought re-poll.

“This has reference to the complaint of booth capturing at Garoora polling station and request for re-poll at polling stations in Bandipore-A constituency held on December 13, 2020,” ANC Vice President Muzaffar Shah wrote in a complaint.

“You will find from the complaint made by our candidate seconded by another independent candidate Muhammad Shafi Khan conforming the contents of the complaint of Ghulam Mohuiddin Bhat, the ANC candidate jointly put up as the PAGD candidate for Bandipore-A,” he wrote in the complaint.

“The nature of the complaints are extremely serious and ANC demands examination of CCTV recordings in front of the complaining candidate that will confirm the brazen booth capturing done at Garoora virtually under gunpoint assisted by the SOG Task Force DSP surprisingly with the Returning Officer and other officials witnessing the plunder of our democratic rights and gross violations of the stringent rules of the Election Commission of India,” the complaint letter reads.