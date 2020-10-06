Andrabi calls on LG Sinha

Member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha at civil secretariat here.

Andrabi briefed the LG about working of the Board and drew his attention towards the issues related to protection of Waqf properties.

The LG advised Andrabi to take requisite measures for improving the working of the Board and involve all stakeholders for effective implementation of educational and women welfare schemes for skill development.

The LG assured Andrabi that all efforts will be made to ensure removal of illegal encroachments and protection of the Waqf properties in J&K.