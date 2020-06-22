Andrabi concerned over move to open liquor shops in Kashmir

Senior BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi on Monday expressed her concerns on opening of liquor shops in Kashmir, during a meeting with Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu, at Raj Bhavan here.

Andrabi who is member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, while raising the issues sought the government’s clarification to denounce the rumours in this regard.

Andrabi also discussed with the LG about various important matters concerning working of the Waqf Board and apprised him about several measures initiated by the Council for protection and retrieval of the Waqf Properties, besides implementation of educational and women welfare schemes for skill development.

She further apprised the LG on the issues of release of payments of Hot-Mix plant owners and contractors.

The LG assured Andrabi to review all the genuine issues projected by her for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation also called on the LG. Led by Vibod Gupta, the delegation submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to identification and earmarking of land for cremation of COVID victims; social audit of the COVID related funds and enhancement of ex-gratia to the two relatives of a coronavirus patient who died while performing last rites of the deceased.

The LG assured them all the genuine demands and issues put forth by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.