Andrabi gets 'India Inspiration Women award'

Dream Catchers India Mumbai, an organization working in multiple media spheres in and outside country has awarded senior BJP leader, Darakhshan Andrabi “India Inspiration Women Award-2020” in the social service category, said a statement.

It said Andrabi was awarded in a virtual award ceremony held on Sunday. “This year the award has been given to 20 inspirational women from different fields for their exemplary contribution in their respective fields in India,” said the statement.

It said Andrabi has been awarded for her social service initiatives which she continuously manages throughout J&K for the last 18 years.

“Andrabi is a talented public personality and a social activist whose contribution to the society is immense as well as inspirational. Her social service missions are going on since almost two decades now,” the statement said.

It said during the early period of COVID19 lockdown, she worked as a bridge between the stranded J&K citizens in other states of India and rest of the world and the government agencies throughout India to manage their safe return to their homes.

The statement said the award was given away by Paulias Korni, Papua New Guinea High Commissioner to India, during the event.