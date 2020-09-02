Andrabi hails Centre for approving five official languages for J&K

Senior BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi Wednesday thanked Central government for “accepting her proposal of approving Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English as official languages for J&K.”

In a statement, Andrabi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar and Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh for accepting her “unique proposal” for including five languages as official languages for J&K.

“This is a historical decision of the visionary cabinet of the Prime Minster. I had submitted an elaborate proposal to the Union government which I am happy was accepted on merit,” said Andrabi. She said the decision was undoubtedly the government of India’s respect to the diversity of J&K.