Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 12:37 AM

Andrabi, Kazmi felicitated for their 'role' amid corona pandemic

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 12:37 AM

All India DNT Welfare Federation and Gulshan Charitable Trust J&K Saturday felicitated Darakhshan Andrabi and Suhail Kazmi for their role amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

A statement said Andrabi, Chairperson of Central Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs was awarded for her “exemplary role” in reaching out to the J&K people stranded in different states of India and in other countries.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Delay in DPC meet cost career benefits to Revenue deptt employees

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

24 CRPF personnel among 148 test COVID-19 positive; J&K tally now 4878

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

60-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 55

“She worked tirelessly day and night as a bridge between public and the respective governments and government organisations,” said the statement. “She reached out to a large population of needful people individually and through many platforms and served the people amid lockdown throughout the country and within J&K. Her role in helping the medical cases of J&K in other states is praiseworthy.”

Kazmi, a social activists and journalist was awarded for his “role as a journalist and as a COVID warrior.”

“In addition to his multi-media journalistic campaigns, Suhail Kazmi created a chain of activists who reached out to thousands of needful people during the crisis which helped people instantly,” said the statement. The function was organised at Jammu.

Related News