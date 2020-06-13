Andrabi, Kazmi felicitated for their 'role' amid corona pandemic

All India DNT Welfare Federation and Gulshan Charitable Trust J&K Saturday felicitated Darakhshan Andrabi and Suhail Kazmi for their role amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

A statement said Andrabi, Chairperson of Central Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs was awarded for her “exemplary role” in reaching out to the J&K people stranded in different states of India and in other countries.

“She worked tirelessly day and night as a bridge between public and the respective governments and government organisations,” said the statement. “She reached out to a large population of needful people individually and through many platforms and served the people amid lockdown throughout the country and within J&K. Her role in helping the medical cases of J&K in other states is praiseworthy.”

Kazmi, a social activists and journalist was awarded for his “role as a journalist and as a COVID warrior.”

“In addition to his multi-media journalistic campaigns, Suhail Kazmi created a chain of activists who reached out to thousands of needful people during the crisis which helped people instantly,” said the statement. The function was organised at Jammu.