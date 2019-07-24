Anganwadi Centres to get transformed into Model Community Facilities

Jammu and Kashmir Government Wednesday rolled out an ambitious plan to transform the Anganwadi Centres into state-of-the-art ‘Model Community Facilities’ for the welfare of mothers and children in the state.

As a part of this programme, unveiled by Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Rohit Kansal at a review meeting of the ICDS here, 50 existing Anganwadi Centres in each district would be, in the first phase, transformed through convergence with MGNREGA into Model Anganwadi Centres with upgraded infrastructure and improved amenities like toilets, drinking water and hygiene.

It will be then replicated at other Anganwadi Centres in the State to change the face of the Government’s 44-year-old children and women-oriented programme for efficient delivery of Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Under ICDS, supplementary nutrition is provided to children in the age group of 0-6 years and to pregnant/lactating mothers with main objective to fight the problem of malnutrition.

The meeting was informed that at present, 141 projects are running under ICDS in J&K covering 29599 Anganwadi Centres. “Upto June 2019, 779682 beneficiaries have been covered under Supplementary Nutrition Program in the State,” the meeting was told.

Speaking at the meeting, Kansal stressed on expeditious implementation of ‘Decentralized Policy for Procurement of Supplementary Nutrition’ under ICDS to bring transparency, accountability and greater involvement of community in the implementation of the scheme.

Under the revised policy approved by the State Administrative Council earlier this year, supplementary nutrition shall be procured at Halqa Panchayat/Municipal Ward level through Panchayats and Municipal Committees. “The procurement of nutrition items will have to be strictly as per the menu displayed in the Anganwadi Centres and to be procured from Super Bazaar/Cooperative Stores/Fixed Price Shops/Registered Local Shopkeepers on the rates not exceeding the rates notified by FCS&CA,” Kansal maintained adding that the new policy has been framed as per the delegation of powers to the Panchayati Raj Institutions under the amended Panchayati Raj Act.