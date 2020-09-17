Kashmir, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 1:00 AM

Anganwadi helper not a civil post: HC

‘CAT lacks jurisdiction over matters relating to such engagements’
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 1:00 AM
Representational Pic

J&K High Court has ruled that Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has no jurisdiction over matters relating to engagement of Anganwadi helpers, for the later not being a “civil post”.

Hearing a service writ petition, a bench of justice Ali Muhammad Magrey held that the Anganwadi  workers do not come within the purview of section 14 Administrative Tribunals Act.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

Mirwaiz family expresses gratitude

The court asked its Registrar Judicial to send immediately a copy of this order to the Registrar Judicial Jammu for information.

Meanwhile, the court observed that it was pained to notice that the petition seeking finalization the re-advertisement notice dated 25 August 2015  for engagement of Aganwardi helpers, has remained pending for last more than five years.

Related News