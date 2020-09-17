Anganwadi helper not a civil post: HC

J&K High Court has ruled that Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has no jurisdiction over matters relating to engagement of Anganwadi helpers, for the later not being a “civil post”.

Hearing a service writ petition, a bench of justice Ali Muhammad Magrey held that the Anganwadi workers do not come within the purview of section 14 Administrative Tribunals Act.

The court asked its Registrar Judicial to send immediately a copy of this order to the Registrar Judicial Jammu for information.

Meanwhile, the court observed that it was pained to notice that the petition seeking finalization the re-advertisement notice dated 25 August 2015 for engagement of Aganwardi helpers, has remained pending for last more than five years.